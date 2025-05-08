'Leave or seek shelter': US issues alert for its citizens in Pakistan's Lahore

New Delhi: The US Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday issued an emergency travel advisory for its citizens to either leave Lahore or seek shelter, following retaliatory attacks from Indian armed forces amid escalating tension.

"Due to Reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in all and near Lahore, the US Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place," read a statement from the US Embassy.

"The Consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore's main airport."

In a decisive response to Pakistan’s attempted aggression, India successfully neutralised multiple Pakistani Air Defence systems, including a critical installation in Lahore, following a series of unprovoked attacks by Pakistan on the night of May 7-8, 2025.

The Indian Ministry of Defence hailed the operation as a measured and proportionate counter to Pakistan’s bid to escalate tensions, reaffirming India’s commitment to maintaining peace while ensuring a robust defense of its sovereignty.