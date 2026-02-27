New Delhi: The United States Department of State, on Friday, authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their family members from Mission Israel due to safety risks.

The move comes amid heightened security concerns and follows recent incidents across Israel and surrounding areas, prompting fresh travel advisories and restrictions.

The US Embassy warned it may further restrict or prohibit personnel from travelling to parts of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank without advance notice.

On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.



In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/aWzX6Gk36x — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) February 27, 2026

Officials advised that individuals may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights remain available, citing the possibility of sudden disruptions.

The State Department urged Americans to reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest.

It issued a “Do Not Travel” advisory for Gaza, citing terrorism and armed conflict, and for areas within 11.3 kilometres of the Gaza periphery.

Northern Israel, within four kilometres of the Lebanese and Syrian borders, was also placed under a “Do Not Travel” advisory due to continued military presence and activity.

Travel within 2.4 kilometres of the Egyptian border is restricted, except for the Taba crossing, which remains open.

The department said terrorist groups and lone actors continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Attacks could target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, and local government facilities, often with little or no warning.

Regional tensions may also lead airlines to cancel or curtail flights into and out of Israel, officials cautioned.

US government employees are barred from personal travel within seven miles of the Gaza demarcation line and within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders.

Official travel to these areas requires prior approval from the Embassy’s security office, with additional restrictions possible at short notice.

In the West Bank, US personnel are largely prohibited from personal travel, with limited exceptions for certain routes and daylight visits to Jericho and Bethlehem.

The embassy cited an increase in violence, Israeli military operations, and terrorist attacks in recent months, some resulting in injury or death of US citizens.

The State Department reiterated that US government employees are prohibited from travelling to Gaza, where it cannot provide routine or emergency consular services.

Both the Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza and the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza remain closed to the general public.

Americans choosing to travel despite advisories were urged to maintain heightened vigilance, avoid demonstrations, monitor embassy alerts, and prepare contingency plans for emergencies.