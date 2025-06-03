Liberian parliament observes moment of silence in memory of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Monrovia, Jun 2 (PTI) In a strong gesture of solidarity with India, the Liberian parliament on Monday observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

An all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde is in Liberia as part of India's global outreach to underscore its message of 'Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism'.

Shinde addressed the Senate of Liberia, highlighting India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and emphasising the need for international solidarity in combating this global menace.

"The Liberian Senate, led by H.E. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, President Pro-Tempore, observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, India," the Indian Embassy here posted on X.

Earlier, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas P Fallah, and Chairs of various Committees of the House of Representatives welcomed the all-party delegation.

"In a strong gesture of solidarity, the Speaker led the gathering in observing a moment of silence in memory of the victims of terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K on 22 April 2025. Discussions highlighted the importance of democratic cooperation and the shared resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the embassy said in another X post.

The delegation also called on Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. Foreign Affairs Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti was also present in the meeting.

They exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations and deepening cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

President Boakai assured Liberia’s steadfast support to India in its fight against terrorism and reaffirmed their shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms, the embassy said.

The delegation conveyed India’s "united" resolve to combat terrorism in "all its forms and manifestations" during an interaction with the Indian community in the West African nation.

It is a part of seven multi-party delegations that have been tasked to visit 33 global capitals as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

During an interaction with the Indian community here on Sunday, the delegation conveyed "India’s united national sentiment and collective political will to combat terrorism in all its forms and support received from international community in this endeavour," the Indian embassy said in a post on X.

Delegation members also appreciated the diaspora’s role in "strengthening India’s friendship with Liberia and upholding Indian values abroad," it said.

The all-party group also paid floral tributes at the grave of former President William V S Tubman, "fondly remembered as the 'Father of Modern Liberia', at the National Museum of Liberia," according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The visit to the National Museum, which is a powerful symbol of resilience and rich heritage of Liberia, reaffirmed India's solidarity with the people of Liberia and India's firm commitment to uphold peace and security globally," it said.

On its arrival in Monrovia on May 31, the delegation was received by the Indian Ambassador to Liberia Manoj Bihari Verma, senior politicians and members of the diaspora.

"The warm reception and high-level presence reflected Liberia's strong solidarity with India - particularly in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India," according to the press release.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI GRS/SCY SCY