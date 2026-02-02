Libya's Field Marshal Haftar meets CDF Munir, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar on Monday met Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir and discussed cooperation and "continued engagement" between the two armies. In the meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, Field Marshal Haftar was accompanied by Lt Gen Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on security dynamics in respective regions and professional cooperation, it said.

“The discussion underscored the importance of continued engagement and collaboration between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Libya,” it said.

Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Libya. He emphasised Pakistan's support for peace, stability, and institutional development in Libya, the statement said.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Libya, it added.

Earlier, on arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, Haftar was received by Munir.

The meeting came after a visit by Munir to Libya in December, followed by the media reports that Pakistan signed a USD 4 billion deal with Libya to sell defence equipment and fighter jets.