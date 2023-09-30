'Life is too short to think about conflicts: Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar

Washington, Sep 30 (PTI) Asserting that “we all belong to one global family," Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said that life is too short for conflicts and called for the world to face challenges pragmatically and to dream for a better future.

Advertisment

“Let us once again reaffirm our faith in the goodness of humanity. There is a lot of goodwill and the desire to do good in society," Ravi Shankar said in his address to the World Culture Festival being organised by Art of Living here.

"Let us face the challenges pragmatically; accept the challenges and dream for a better future for this and the coming generation," he said.

One person not being happy in a family can make the whole family miserable and several such families make the whole nation unhappy, he said.

Advertisment

"Let's commit ourselves again on this occasion to bring more happiness… Let's create more happiness in society. Let's bring more smiles and white tears. That's humaneness and that's what we are all made up of,” said the Indian spiritual guru, addressing the massive crowd who had filled up the space between the US Capitol and the National Monument.

Except for the presidential inauguration, the space at the National Mall is rarely filled up like the one seen Friday evening, which organisers estimated attracted nearly a million people.

“No celebration gains depth and width if it's not supported by wisdom, and that wisdom is within us within all of us. Wisdom is to recognise we are all unique and we are all one," he said.

Advertisment

"We all belong to one global family. Let's celebrate our life. Life is too short to think about conflicts,” Ravi Shankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who addressed the gathering said the big global challenges like climate change and economic progress cannot be effectively addressed in isolation and it has become even more important to bring the world together.

He told the unprecedented gathering of hundreds and thousands of people here attending the Olympics-style World Culture Festival that Art of Living under the inspiration and guidance of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has “brought us all together”.

Advertisment

The event in its fourth edition over the next three days is expected to draw more than a million people from over 100 countries.

This mega-cultural event will witness the performances of more than 17,000 artists from over 180 countries.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon said culture builds bridges.

"Culture breaks down walls, Culture brings the world together through dialogue and mutual understanding. Culture enhances unity and harmony among people and nations. And culture can create powerful exchanges between all global citizens,” he said.

Over 1,000 leaders from business, government and international institutions attending the festival will gather for the Global Leadership Forum (GLF) on September 30. PTI LKJ NSA PY PY PY