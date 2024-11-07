Light of America’s promise will always burn bright, says Harris as she pledges peaceful transition of power

Washington, Nov 7 (PTI) Shortly after she conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris said the “light of America’s promise will always burn bright” and pledged to usher in a peaceful transition of power.

In an emotional address to her supporters at her alma mater Howard University, Harris urged them to accept the results and that the fight to protect the “ideals” of the country will continue.

“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” she said.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” she added.

Harris said she spoke to President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory.

“I told Trump that we will help him and his team in their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transition of power,” she said, adding, “In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution of the United States.” “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign,” she said.

“The fight for freedom, opportunity, for fairness and dignity of all people will continue,” she added.

The vice president said she will never give up the fight for democracy, rule of law and for equal justice.

“The fight for our freedom will take hard work, but as I always say we like hard work; the fight for our country is always worth it,” she said.

“I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case,” she added.

“Sometimes the fight takes a while, but that does not mean we will not win; the important thing is don’t ever give up,” she said.

The mood at the rally was incredibly sombre. The crowd of what appeared to number several thousand was very quiet. Harris campaign aides stood to one side of the stage as she spoke and exchanged hugs, including Jen O’Malley Dillon, David Plouffe, and Brian Fallon.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were seen conversing in the crowd. Several of Harris’s younger family members were wiping away tears as they left the rally.

"This is a time to organise, to mobilise and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together," Harris said.