Lioness escapes from auto-rickshaw, mauls girl in Pakistan’s Punjab

Lahore, Jan 22 (PTI) In an unusual incident, a pet lioness escaped from an auto-rickshaw and mauled a minor girl in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Lahore police said on Thursday. A lioness was being shifted from one place to another in Lahore by her owner in an auto-rickshaw when it got disturbed and broke free, a Lahore police spokesperson said.

"On the road, it attacked an eight-year-old girl, causing her serious injuries. Meanwhile, the owner of the lioness controlled it and saved other people from its attack," he added. The girl was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, and condition is stated to be out of danger.

The police said they arrested the owner of the lioness and his two accomplices.

"Police have also recovered 11 more illegally kept lions from their possession," he said and added the big cats include five lionesses, three lions and three cubs.

The lions were being kept at a factory here and had been shifted to Lahore from Sheikhupura a few months ago.

"The suspects do not possess a valid license to keep lions in Lahore. A case has been registered against the suspects for their involvement in the illegal trade of dangerous animals. The lions have been handed over to the Punjab Wildlife Department," police said. PTI MZ RD RD RD