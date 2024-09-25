Local peace militia gun down 2 militants in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 25 (PTI) A local peace militia gunned down two militants after they attacked a police van in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

Two policemen were injured in the attack in Swat district’s Asharay village.

The local peace militia along with the police team retaliated to the firing by the militants and gunned down two militants.

Local peace militia forces with the support of the police are active in Swat district to counter terrorists' activities so that the Taliban is not able to regroup in the district which was a hotbed of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in 2009.

Local peace militias have been formed at the village level to counter any threat by terrorists.

Over 4,000 wanted terrorists allegedly returned to Swat district from Afghanistan during the tenure of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf.

In a separate case, a police officer’s nephew was killed as suspected militants attacked his family in Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The militants resorted to heavy firing which resulted in the death of the police officer’s nephew.

Police contingents rushed to the site and sealed the entire area. The police have launched a combing operation to arrest the accused. PTI AYZ GSP GSP