Lok Sabha elections: USISPF congratulates NDA on third consecutive term

Washington, Jun 5 (PTI) A top India-centric US trade and business advocacy group congratulated the people of India on successfully holding the general elections and the ruling NDA on securing a third consecutive victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led NDA getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.

The Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

"The Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) congratulates the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on a historic third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections," the USISPF said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the USISPF board extended its heartfelt congratulations to the citizens of India for successfully concluding another chapter in the country's "proud democratic history".

"The backbone and hallmark of any democracy is the electorate. The vibrancy and resilience of India's democracy are truly exemplary, showcasing the country's steadfast commitment to democratic values and principles," it said.

The USISPF said the global community observed this monumental exercise, which witnessed just under a billion voters participating in the festival of democracy, with profound admiration and will draw valuable lessons from India's democratic process.

"Since its inception in 2017, the USISPF has been honoured to work closely with both governments to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership. We look forward to continuing our work with the government of India to strengthen the enduring bonds between the world's oldest and largest democracies," it said.

India's election results are a testament to the unparalleled wisdom of the Indian voter, who continues to confound pundits and analysts -- not just in India but around the world. This is a celebration of the vibrancy and resilience of the country's democracy, said Ronak D Desai, partner and leading India practitioner at Paul Hastings LLP.

The results are a potent reminder that the screaming headlines heralding the death of democracy in India remain greatly exaggerated, he said.

"India's elections were free, fair and simply staggering in its sheer scope and size. This was the greatest exercise of democracy in human history and represented a huge triumph for the democratic principles upon which the country was founded," Desai said.

"In the grand tapestry of democracy, the Indian electorate has woven a narrative of profound significance. Their verdict, delivered through more than a million ballot boxes across the country, underscores the enduring strength and sophistication of India's democratic ethos. It is a humbling reminder that above any political party or person, the Indian voter reigns supreme," he added.

In a separate statement, the Indian National Overseas Congress said the people of India had unequivocally rejected the BJP's agenda, which sought to undermine the country's Constitution.

"This election outcome is a resounding endorsement of the current constitutional framework, envisioned and implemented by Nehru and Ambedkar," said George Abraham, vice-chairman of the Indian National Overseas Congress' US unit.

The BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation, a far cry from the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

With support from BJP's key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA crossed the halfway mark and bagged around 290 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The elections also highlighted the revival of the main opposition Congress under Rahul Gandhi, and the unexpected role of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh -- under Akhilesh Yadav -- as a giant slayer.

The Congress, which is is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana. The INDIA bloc won more than 230 seats. PTI LKJ SZM