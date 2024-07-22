Looking forward to Harris be first South Asian American, Black woman to serve as US Prez: Jayapal

Washington, Jul 22 (PTI) Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Sunday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee, thus being the first among the five Indian American lawmakers to do so.

President Joe Biden (81), in a stunning decision, on Sunday announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president in 2024 and endorsed Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, as the Democratic Party's new nominee.

Biden's decision to nominate Harris (59), who has been serving as the US' first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president since 2021, follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

In a post on social media, Jayapal threw her full support to Harris, saying, "Kamala Harris for President. Let's beat Donald Trump and make history." The two also spoke over the phone as well on a day of fast-moving political developments.

"Vice President Kamala Harris just called me and I told her I am 1000% in for her to be our President! She has the smarts, the experience, the accomplishments and the agenda to lead us to victory in November. Let's go!" Jayapal said.

A four-term lawmaker, Jayapal is the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives. Over the last few years, she has emerged as a powerful voice in the party and is considered one of the most influential Democratic lawmakers.

In a lengthy statement, Jayapal said millions of Americans cast their ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the primary.

Harris has proven time and time again that she can prosecute the case against Donald Trump and campaign vigorously for Democrats down the ballot, she said.

"She (Harris) will mobilise and energise our base to reengage and ensure that we turn out every single voter across the country and deliver victory in November.

"She has been a partner to President Biden in pushing the Biden-Harris Administration's achievements and has embraced the Biden­Harris 100-day agenda that will energize the country toward a vision of what we must and will implement when we keep the White House and Senate and take back the House: restoring Roe v. Wade, signing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, capping rent increases to 5%, expanding social security and Medicare, ending all medical debt, raising the minimum wage, passing the PRO Act, and more," Jayapal said.

Alleging that Donald Trump and his Republican Party have stripped away women's reproductive freedoms, she said, "We will respond by finally electing the first woman to the presidency. And as the first South Asian woman elected to the House of Representatives, I look forward to seeing Kamala Harris become the first South Asian American and the first Black woman to serve as the President of the United States of America." "Democrats must immediately unite so we can focus on winning in November. I look forward to casting my vote for Kamala Harris for President and doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next President," she said.

Though Biden's endorsement almost seals Harris' position as the presidential nominee of her party, she still needs to get elected by the party's delegates during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

Harris immediately secured the endorsement of former president Bill Clinton, thus making it a bit easier for her to win the delegate battle during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago beginning August 19.

Jayapal said she knows Biden's decision to step aside comes after careful and deliberative consideration of the best path forward to win the House, Senate, and White House, and protect democracy which has always remained his top priority.

"I respect his decision and I applaud his full-throated endorsement of Vice President Harris to be our Democratic nominee who will continue President Biden's legacy, defeat Donald Trump, win the House and the Senate and defend our rights and freedoms," she said.

Describing Biden as the most progressive and effective President on domestic and economic policy in her lifetime, Jayapal said it has been an honour to work alongside him to pass legislation that lifted working and poor people and fundamentally changed the government's nature so that it works for people and not for the wealthiest billionaires and big corporations.

"President Biden has never forgotten where he came from or what it means for people to know that he has their backs," she said. PTI LKJ NSD NSD