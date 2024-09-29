Lord Swraj Paul expands US operations with new USD 25 million plant

Houston, Sep 29 (PTI) London-based entrepreneur Lord Swraj Paul’s Caparo Group is expanding its US operations with a new steel pipes and structures plant in Gerald, Missouri, near the company’s headquarters in St. Louis. The USD 25 million Bull Moose Tube facility is slated to begin production in early 2026, the 93-year-old Indian-origin business magnate announced after touring several of the company’s US locations.

Already the largest producer of steel pipes and structures in the US, Caparo continues to strengthen its footprint.

“We’re always looking for expansion opportunities and the prospects here look promising,” Lord Paul, founder and chairman of the London-based conglomerate told PTI, during his plant visit in Sinton, Texas.

Lord Paul’s announcement came during his 14-day US tour, marking his first visit to the country in five years.

Lord Paul, who sits in the House of Lords as a non-affiliated peer, emphasised Caparo’s focus on innovation and collaboration, noting that every visit underscored the potential and talent within the company. PTI SHK GSP GSP