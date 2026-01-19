Louvre holds exhibition on India, Iran and the Ottoman World in Shanghai

Beijing, Jan 19 (PTI) French museum Louvre, along with the Museum of Art (MAP) of Shanghai, held a curated exhibition with 300 works on India, Iran and the Ottoman World.

The exhibition, jointly presented by MAP and the Louvre, marks the French museum's first-ever showcase in Shanghai, and is its largest exhibition ever organised in China, the Indian mission in Shanghai said in a post on X on Monday.

Indian Consulate General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur attended the opening of the exquisite Louvre Museum-curated exhibition 'India, Iran & the Ottoman World: The Wonder of Patterns' at the Museum of Art (MAP).

Speaking on the occasion, Mathur said that the exhibition has allowed showcasing and bringing together to experience, inspire and promote the timeless beauty of shared artistic heritage and intricate geometric wonders that connect our civilisations across centuries.

Spanning four centuries (16th to 19th) and three continents, the exhibition brings together approximately 300 exquisite works from the Louvre's collections, the Consulate said.

The exhibition is structured into three major sections, each dedicated to the magnificent artistic traditions of the Indian people and the history of India and West Asia.

The displays encompass an array of ceramics, metalwork, jade, calligraphy, textiles and manuscripts. A significant number of these treasures are unveiled to the public for the very first time.

To honour these masterpieces, acclaimed French scenographer Cécile Degos has crafted an immersive architectural journey within MAP's spaces, it said.

Her design creates intimate, rhythmically structured spaces within MAP's grand halls – a sequence of "architectures within the architecture”, which turn the spotlight on India's great architectural heritage, which is now being appreciated by one and all, Mathur said. PTI KJV ZH ZH