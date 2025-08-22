Low rainfall, depleted groundwater led to drought in Nepal’s Madhesh: ICIMOD

Kathmandu, Aug 22 (PTI) Erratic and deficient rainfall along with depleted groundwater levels could have led to drought conditions in Nepal’s Madhesh province in the south-eastern Terai region, a new study by ICIMOD has said.

“This rainwater deficit also affected the production of rice – a key crop cultivated in the province,” according to the study by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

The eight districts of Madhesh province have been affected by drought for the past several weeks even as parts of Nepal have been receiving sufficient rainfall this monsoon.

In July, the Nepal government declared the province a “drought-stricken” region.

The ICIMOD and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development mapped 21 districts in the Terai region, focusing specifically on rice-cultivation, and found that the districts of the region, including Dhanusah, Mahottari, and Siraha, would be impacted.

“The shortfall of rice doesn’t only imply a challenge to food security in the present drought context, but also long-term challenges to nutrition, well-being and affordability of food grains for vulnerable households in the coming years,” said Chet Bahadur Roka, Senior Statistics Officer and Chief of Agriculture section at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

“In order to avoid this scenario, measures would include encouraging farmers to explore diversifying their crops, and for provisions for early-warning advisories so that farmers are better prepared,” he added.

The ministry had also reported reduced paddy transplantation rates in the region in July, which stood at 51.82 per cent as compared to 92 per cent last year.

A shortfall of nearly 450,000 metric tonnes of rice is expected, leading to an approximately 10 per cent dip in national rice supply, the report said.

The province has also been facing a water shortage due to depleting groundwater levels – the root of which has been traced back to the Chure hills, the report added.

Saswata Sanyal, Disaster Risk Reduction lead at ICIMOD, said, “A degraded Chure region means cascading risks downstream, as being seen in the province. Given that it’s an ecologically sensitive region, adopting and reviving nature-based solutions, including measures like springs, wells and ponds, would help in reducing these impacts which are rather difficult to perceive.” With the government announcing the province as “drought-affected”, around Nepalese Rs 170 million (approximately USD 1.2 million) had been allocated for small irrigation systems, such as shallow tubewells, which bring groundwater to the surface using suction lift pumps. PTI SBP GSP GSP