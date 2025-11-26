Lt Gen Sengupta calls on Nepal Army chief

Kathmandu, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian Army's Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta on Wednesday called on Nepal Army chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel and discussed measures to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Gen Sigdel is also the honorary General of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Sengupta, who arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday on a four-day visit, met the Nepali Army chief at the Bhadrakali headquarters.

The two discussed measures to further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Nepal, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

His visit comes at a time when the militaries of the two countries are conducting the 19th edition of the bilateral military exercise, 'Suryakiran', in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening battalion-level synergy in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, and integrated ground-aviation operations. PTI SBP ZH ZH