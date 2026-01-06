Luxembourg 'very important' partner for India: EAM Jaishankar

Luxembourg, Jan 6 (PTI) India views Luxembourg as a "very important" partner, and the two countries can enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including fintech, space, and AI, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar, who is on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, held talks with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden on "growing" bilateral cooperation, including in finance, investment and tech sectors.

He also held delegation-level talks with Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg.

In the opening remarks at his meeting with Bettel, Jaishankar said India views Luxembourg as a “very important” partner, both bilaterally and within the European Union, and at a "very crucial time in the development of our own ties" with the EU.

"The influence that you have in shaping that larger relationship, the support that you extend, that is something which is of great value to us," he said.

The external affairs minister said that apart from a "very solid trade account" that the two countries share, New Delhi and Luxembourg can collaborate much more on many interesting issues, including fintech, space, the digital world, and AI.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Frieden, Jaishankar conveyed the "warm greetings" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two discussed growing cooperation in financial services, investments, technology and innovation.

Jaishankar also thanked Frieden for his support for "stronger India-EU ties." Frieden said that he had a "good exchange" with the Indian minister.

"Our talks focused on strengthening our nations’ bilateral ties and key global developments," he said in a social media post.

Jaishankar also called on Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg.

"Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu. Value his positive sentiments for India, and for deepening our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar said in a separate X post.

In Luxembourg, Jaishankar will also interact with the members of the Indian community.