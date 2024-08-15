Macron, Putin among foreign leaders to greet India on its Independence Day

Moscow/Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who greeted India's leadership and the people of India as the country celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

While most of the leaders from the South Asian neighbouring countries invoked enduring friendship rooted in history and strengthening of bilateral relations when they greeted their counterparts, presidents and prime ministers from other regions spoke about strategic ties and regional ethos.

French President Macron, in his message on X said, he remembers the warm welcome during his visit to India in January and that he is looking forward to “working with my friend @NarendraModi on achieving the ambitious goals we have set for our strategic partnership.”

Congratulations to the Indian people on your 78th Independence Day!



I remember your warm welcome during my visit to India in January and look forward to working with my friend @NarendraModi on achieving the ambitious goals we have set for our strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/oMOqhmPkFO — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2024

Russian President Putin sent a message of greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

“We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached following our recent talks in Moscow will contribute to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Indian cooperation,” Putin said in a statement.

According to the Russian president, this undoubtedly meets the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries and is in line with the consolidation of security and international stability.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli took to X to write: “Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India on 78th Independence Day! May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations.”

Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India on 78th Independence Day! 🇮🇳 May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations.#IndependenceDayIndia — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) August 15, 2024

Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba too took to X to say, “On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of India, I wish to extend warm greetings and felicitations to His Excellency @DrSJaishankar and the friendly people of India.”

“May the ties of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen. Wishing peace, prosperity, and progress to the people of India,” she said with a hashtag #NepalIndiaRelations.

Tagging @narendramodi and @PMOIndia handles, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said on X, “Wishing the government and people of India a very happy Independence Day! May the special friendship between Bhutan and India grow ever stronger.”

Wishing the government and people of India a very happy Independence Day! May the special friendship between 🇧🇹🇮🇳 grow ever stronger. @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) August 15, 2024

Fresh from last week’s visit by Jaishankar to his country to reset India's bilateral ties with the Maldives, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said on X: “On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India.”

On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of 🇮🇳. Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the… pic.twitter.com/HCtYMG0VLa — Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) August 15, 2024

Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals,” he added.

Muizzu’s cabinet colleague and Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer extended warm greetings and best wishes to Jaishankar, the Government, and the friendly people of India on the jubilant occasion of Independence Day.

“Wishing for continued peace, progress and prosperity for the people of India and for a stronger and vibrant bilateral partnership between #Maldives and #India,” he said in a post on X.

M U M Ali Sabry, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka sent “warm wishes” to Jaishankar, and the government and people of India and said, “I am confident that the excellent bilateral ties between our nations will continue to strengthen in the years to come.”

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Mauritius Prime Minister in his greetings posted on X sent “warmest congratulations” to Modi and the people of India and wished “Long live the vibrant and ever flourishing Mauritius Bharat relationship.”

Mauritius’ Minister for Foreign Affairs Maneesh Gobin said: “On this day we honour the enduring ties that unite our nations. Together, we grow stronger.”

He also used Hindi slogans of ‘Jai Bharat’ and ‘Jai Mauritius’ signifying victory while posting the greetings on X.

Predicting a bright future for US-India strategic relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the two countries share a deep bond, which is founded on their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity.

Congratulating the people of India ahead of the country's Independence Day, Blinken said in a statement: “On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations.”

Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said he looked forward “to build on our close and longstanding relations with the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India ties next year.”

Bagher Kani, acting Foreign Minister of Iran, Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong, Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and several other leaders too wished Modi, Jaishankar and/or the government and people of India.

Maldives’ former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and head of the main opposition Maldives Democratic Party and former Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid too sent over their greetings.

“As India moves toward its goal of #ViksitBharat, we remain grateful for all the support India has extended to the Maldives and the security and wellbeing of the Indian Ocean region. May the ties of friendship that have existed between the peoples of India and Maldives since ancient times long endure.”

Apart from the personal messages from the leaders, the respective Ministry of Foreign Affairs of several countries wished India from their official X handles. These included Egypt, Ukraine, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Cyprus, Estonia, Oman, Romania, Iceland and Latvia.