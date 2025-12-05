Madhes province gets new chief minister from Nepali Congress

Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party leader of Madhes Provincial Assembly Krishna Yadav was appointed to the post of chief minister of the province on Friday.

Party's provincial head Surendra Labh Karna appointed Yadav as the new chief minister after he secured support from a seven-party alliance in the provincial assembly, according to sources in the Nepali Congress.

The post of chief minister of the Madhes province had fallen vacant after Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist's (CPN-UML) Saroj Kumar Yadav submitted his resignation on Wednesday after failing to get majority support in the assembly.

Earlier, Krishna Yadav secured support from six political parties including CPN-Maoist Centre, Unified Socialist Party and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party among others and submitted his claim for the post of chief minister of the province. PTI SBP NPK NPK