Kathmandu, Apr 27 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Nepal's northwestern Dolpa district early Sunday, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

The tremor, with its epicentre at Kanjiroba in Dolpa, was recorded at 3.06 am, according to the centre. PTI SBP OZ OZ