Magnitude  8.7 earthquake near Russia; Tsunami warning issued

New Delhi: A powerful earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, sparking tsunami alerts along the coasts of Russia’s Far East, Alaska, Japan, and Hawaii, and triggering widespread alarm among residents and authorities.

The tremor, first measured at magnitude 7.5 by Russian authorities and later upgraded to 8.7 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), was recorded around 11:30 am local time, approximately 136 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the largest city in the region.

Tsunami warnings across borders

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) declared an “absolute tsunami alert” for Avacha Bay, warning of hazardous waves along the Kamchatka coastline. “A tsunami wave of up to 32 centimeters is possible in the Aleutsky municipal district, up to 20 centimeters in Ust-Kamchatsky, and up to 6 centimeters in the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district,” the ministry said. Officials urged residents: “The wave height is not large, but it is NECESSARY to move away from the coast. Under no circumstances should anyone approach the shoreline to observe the tsunami – this could be dangerous.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency also issued tsunami advisories for large parts of the Pacific coast, from Hokkaido to Kyushu, asking residents to stay alert and evacuate low-lying areas if needed. Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center extended advisories to Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and the entire state of Hawaii.

In the Kuril Islands, a tsunami threat was declared near Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island. Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko confirmed evacuations in some areas as a precautionary step.

Scenes of panic, reports of damage

Residents in Kamchatka reported strong shaking, with furniture rattling, household appliances toppling, and car alarms blaring. Social media videos showed walls collapsing at a kindergarten in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, though no casualties have been reported so far.

EMERCOM officials said the quake’s intensity reached 8 points on the local scale in parts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The epicenter was registered at a depth of 17 km, approximately 149 km from the regional capital.

Authorities on high alert

Officials across affected regions have urged the public to send in photos and videos of the earthquake’s aftermath for documentation and have warned against approaching coastal areas.

As of now, no major injuries or fatalities have been confirmed, but authorities remain on high alert for aftershocks and secondary waves.

Further details are awaited as monitoring agencies continue to assess the threat and local officials manage evacuations and safety measures.