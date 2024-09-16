Main Tamil party sticks with opposition challenger Premadasa in Lanka’s presidential election

Colombo, Sep 16 (PTI) The Tamil National Alliance on Monday formally decided to stay with their previous decision to extend support to Sajith Premadasa, the opposition challenger, in the Sri Lankan presidential election later this week.

Senior leader Mavai Senathirajah told reporters that their political committee meeting held in the northern town of Vavuniya decided to support 57-year-old Premadasa, the current Leader of the Opposition.

However, party leader S Sritharan later announced that he would be backing their joint candidate P Ariyanethran. “I am not in agreement with this decision”, Sritharan said.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) last month announced their decision to field Ariyanethran as the joint Tamil candidate. He is one of the 38 candidates in the fray.

Analysts say the TNA’s position would strengthen Premadasa’s chances in a tight contest.

An unofficial poll has suggested that Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in the lead over both Premadasa and the incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Predictions are that the vote would go to a recount to determine the winner by counting the second preference votes cast.

Voters have the option to mark 1-3 against the candidates of their choice. The second and third preference counts would become necessary only if no single candidate wins 50 per cent plus one vote.

The TNA has traditionally backed the main opposition candidates in the previous presidential elections.

In the last presidential election held in 2019, the TNA backed Premadasa who was defeated by Gotabaya Rajapaksa.