Maine shooting suspect Robert Card has mental health issues: Police

New Delhi: At least 22 people were killed Wednesday in shootings in Lewiston, Maine, and the death toll is expected to rise.

One suspect, identified as Robert Card, 40, remained at large.

The Maine State Police said it is attempting to locate Card as a person of interest regarding a mass shooting incident at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and the Sparetime Recreation.

According to the police, Card is a trained firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve stationed out of Saco, ME.

Card recently reported mental health issues to include hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME.

Card was also reported to have been committed to mental health facility for two weeks during simmer 2023 and subsequently released.

Card was last known to be operating a Maine registration 9246PD 2013 White Subaru Outback with a black bumper.

"The subject should be considered armed and dangerous. Caution should be used if contact is made with Card or the vehicle," Maine police warned.