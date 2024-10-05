Maj. Gen. Dewgun from Gorkha Rifles calls on Nepal Army chief; discusses military relations

Kathmandu, Oct 5 (PTI) Maj. Gen. Charanjeet Singh Dewgun, YSM Col. of the Regiment 3 of Gorkha Rifles, called on Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army, and discussed military relations between India and Nepal, an Indian Embassy statement said on Saturday.

Dewgun, who concluded his six-day official visit to Nepal, during his meeting with Sigdel at the Nepal Army headquarters, also deliberated on further strengthening the Army to Army contacts, the statement said.

Dewgun commended the Defence Wing team at EOL for the astute professional conduct furthering the bilateral ties of both countries and their efforts towards the welfare of ex-servicemen in Nepal, the statement said.

The Maj. Gen. arrived here on September 30 and was received by Col. V. Subramaniam, Defence Attache of India to Nepal, at the Tribhuvan International.

Dewgun also visited Pokhara during his stay in Nepal and felicitated Gallantry awardees and Veer Naris at the Exsm rally.

He visited various branches of the Defence Wing and Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinics during his stay in the Himalayan nation and underscored the need for furthering the reach of ECHS Nepal in service of ex-servicemen.