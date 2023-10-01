Maj Gen Kacher concludes 'successful and productive' visit to Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 1 (PTI) Maj Gen Alok Kacker on Sunday concluded his “successful and productive” visit to Nepal during which he held talks with the Nepal Army’s top leadership and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral military ties.

During his six-day visit, Maj Gen Kacker called on Nepal Army chief Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is also Hony General of the Indian Army, and discussed furtherance in military bilateral relation of India – Nepal and strengthening Army to Army connect, the Indian Embassy said in a statement here.

Maj Gen Alok Kacker, AVSM, General officer commanding Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area and Colonel of the Regiment 9 Gorkha Rifles, virtually inaugurated Type ‘E’ ECHS Polyclinic Bhojpur, furthering the reach of ECHS Nepal.

The polyclinic would be a lifeline for the Indian Army veterans and their families residing in and around remote areas of Bhojpur.

“It will provide doorstep healthcare services for more than five thousand Indian Army veterans and their families in the Far East region,” according to the statement.

He also felicitated Gallantry awardees and veer naris at a rally in Pokhara.

Maj Gen Kacher concluded his "successful and productive" visit to Nepal and left Kathmandu on Sunday, it said.