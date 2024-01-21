Majestic Ram Temple billboard allures thousands of motorists in Houston

Houston, Jan 21 (PTI) Amid ongoing celebrations across the globe ahead of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, a majestic billboard conveying the essence of Shri Ram has been put up in Houston and is alluring thousands of motorists daily on the busiest highway since Monday.

Advertisment

Three hundred feet tall billboard, depicting information about the inauguration of the temple, provides warmth and rare surprise for Houstonians, amidst current freezing temperatures. Designed and conceived passionately by Dr Kusum Vyas of Living Planet Foundation, founder of the Green Kumbh Yatra and Save Ram Setu Campaign, the billboard project was executed along with Houston’s longtime volunteer, Umang Mehta.

Hindus of Greater Houston, (HGH), an umbrella organisation that aims to inspire and encourage the community by sharing positive vibes and the energy of Sanatan Vedic Dharma, came forward and funded the billboard, which is placed at a premium location in Houston.

HGH-funded billboard also acts as an open invitation to all Houstonians about the celebration on January 21 at Gujrat Samaj of Houston (GSH).

Advertisment

“The main objective was to create a billboard that is engaging and visually interconnected to the ethos of Shri Ram and Ayodhya as both are inseparable,” Dr. Kusum Vyas told PTI.

“Our design focuses on making the billboard feel welcoming and emanate the true essence and sanctity of Shri Ram and Ayodhya by maximising daylight, augmented with an atypical use of appropriate colours, bringing warmth and peaceful vibrations to everyone’s experience.” “First time in history, the skies of a major US city will be adorned by Prabhu Shri Ramji and an estimated 1.5 million people weekly will have the privilege of Darshan of Shri Ram & the Ayodhya Mandir for a whole month”, Dr Vas emphasised.

“Ram Temple at Ayodhya is the result of a 500-year-long struggle of sacrifice and determination. While we cannot personally go to Ayodhya, we want to usher Shri Ram and Ayodhya Temple to Houston and give everyone a feel of being a part of this momentous occasion in our lifetime. With this beautiful giant-sized billboard, we achieved that goal,” said Umang Mehta.

Advertisment

“In addition to putting Hindus of Greater Houston on the map, the billboard aims to remind the community about the consecration ceremony, in the presence of the world’s leading saints and luminaries on January 22 in Ayodhya. To mark the momentous event, a grand celebration is being organised in Houston on January 21, where everyone is invited to join the celebration,” Vijay Pallod of HGH said.

The celebration in Houston will be held on January 21, at the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Hall. HGH has invited all to participate in the historic occasion of “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Mandir “Pran Pratishtha” celebrations.

In addition, several other temples are participating in the celebration starting with Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav on Saturday at Vadtal Dham, Shree Swami Narayan Hindu Temple, with a Havan, grand parade, hanuman chalisa path, cultural programmes and Maha Deep Aarti, followed by fireworks.

BAPS Mandir will present spectacular lights on display. Hindus of Greater Houston will light the diyas in the Celebration of Shri Ram Mandir. The glittering lights of Diyas and a spectacular Rangoli by Sangita Bhutada will embellish the celebration. PTI SHK AMS AMS