Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army after formation of new govt: reports

Dhaka, Feb 22 (PTI) There was a major reshuffle at the top level in the Bangladesh Army on Sunday, including the appointment of a new Chief of General Staff (CGS), local media reported. The changes, issued by Army Headquarters, came days after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s new government assumed power on February 17, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The reshuffle affects key strategic commands as well as the country’s premier military intelligence agency.

Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman has been appointed as the CGS while he was previously serving as the chief or General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), Prothom Alo reported, quoting sources in the defence ministry.

As per the reshuffle, the principal staff officer (PSO), Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hasan, was replaced by just-promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman.

Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry to be appointed as an ambassador abroad.

Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury has been appointed director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), the report said.

Currently serving as a brigadier general at Army Headquarters, he will assume the post upon his promotion to major general.

Defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India, Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, was called back to take charge as the GOC of an infantry division with the elevated rank and status of major general.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) bagged a two-thirds majority in the crucial February 12 elections. Rahman, 60, took oath on February 17, ending the 18-month Muhummad Yunus' rule. PTI AR RD RD RD