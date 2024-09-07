Major terror attack foiled, over 30 terrorists arrested this week in Punjab province of Pakistan

Lahore, Sep 7 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have arrested 33 terrorists of various banned groups including Al-Qaeda and 133 Brigade, and foiled a major terror plot in Punjab province of Pakistan this week, police said on Saturday.

Punjab police have registered 32 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, according to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, which conducted 475 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province this week.

“At least 475 suspected persons were interrogated,” the CTD said in a statement and added, “The terror plot in Punjab was foiled by arresting 33 terrorists belonging to banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab.” Terrorists from Al-Qaeda, 133 Brigade, Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi, and Tehreek Jafaria Pakistan were arrested with weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials.

Explosives, two hand grenades, two IED bombs, 26 detonators, safety fuse wire, four pistols, bullets, and banned literature were recovered from the possession of the terrorists, the CTD said. PTI MZ NPK NPK