Malaysia thanks Indian delegation for anti-terror briefing, reaffirms peace commitment

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 3 (PTI) Malaysia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to peace as it thanked an all-party parliamentary delegation from India for the briefing on New Delhi's approach to combatting terrorism.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia (Dewan Rakyat), YB Tan Sri Dato' (Dr) Johari bin Abdul and briefed on India’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and sought cooperation of Malaysian parliamentarians in the collective fight against terrorism, the High Commission of India here said in a X post.

The Speaker reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to peace, and thanked the delegation for the briefing on India’s approach in dealing with terrorism at large, it said.

The delegation also met with the Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by YB Wong Chen, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Special committee on International relations and International Trade, and briefed about the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and highlighted India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

"Discussions focussed on ways to cooperate in the collective fight against terrorism," the Indian mission said.

The delegation held a "productive meeting" with representatives of the Southeast Asia Regional Centre for Counter-Terrorism (SEARCCT) led by Datin Paduka Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib, Director General of SEARCCT, here.

It elaborated India’s steadfast and principled position of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, especially in light of the recent cross-border terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the High Commission said in another X post.

SEARCCT’s role as a regional centre for promoting counter-terrorism initiatives, and its role in India-Malaysia Joint Working Group on Counterterrorism, was highlighted by Jha.

"Discussions centred around regional synergy through SEARCCT, particularly in legal frameworks, counter-terror financing, community resilience, as well as promoting studies on the ways to address cross-border terrorism," the mission said.

Apart from Jha, the delegation includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation to Malaysia is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.