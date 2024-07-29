Malaysian Chinese jailed for causing death of Indian-origin man in Singapore

Singapore, Jul 29 (PTI) A Malaysian of Chinese origin has been jailed for 20 months for causing a fatal accident involving a 22-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore.

The incident took place on Aug 4 last year when 50-year-old Choo Soon Kooi's car struck a motorcyclist identified as Thinagaran Murugan in the Tuas industrial region, leaving him seriously injured. Choo, who was smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore, fled from the scene.

Murugan later died in hospital. Choo attempted to escape to Malaysia but was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint which links Singapore with Peninsula Malaysia by a causeway.

On Friday, Choo was sentenced to 20 months of imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to three charges, including causing death by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Five other traffic and Customs-related offences were taken into consideration for sentencing, it said.

Choo was also disqualified from holding or obtaining driving licences and prohibited from driving in Singapore for eight years after his release.