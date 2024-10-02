Malaysian PM Ibrahim arrives in Pakistan on three-day visit

Islamabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership.

Ibrahim, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Noor Khan Air Base. He was given a 21-gun salute upon his arrival.

According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, Ibrahim will hold talks with Sharif and the two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments. PTI SH ZH ZH