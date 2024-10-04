Malaysian PM Ibrahim seeks enhanced defence ties with Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has evinced his interest in enhancing defence cooperation with Pakistan, the army said on Friday.

According to a statement by the army, the Malaysian leader met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and discussed bilateral strategic interests, regional security, and defence cooperation.

Prime Minister Ibrahim praised Pakistan Armed Forces' role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism.

“He emphasised on the need for increasing bilateral ties particularly military relations amongst the two brotherly countries,” the army said.

The Malaysian prime minister also extended an invitation to the COAS to visit Malaysia in the same context.

Munir thanked the prime minister for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan, which will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries.

Ibrahim wrapped his three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday which aimed to promote bilateral political and economic ties. He also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and called on President Asif Ali Zardari who conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan award on him at a special investiture ceremony on Thursday evening. PTI SH SCY SCY