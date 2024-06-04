Maldives and China discuss further bolstering defence ties

Male, Jun 4 (PTI) Three months after inking the first bilateral defence agreement with the Maldives, China's Ambassador here has met with the island nation's defence minister to discuss “the strengthening of military ties and the security and safety of the two countries.” Chinese Ambassador to Maldives Wang Lixin paid a courtesy call on Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon on Monday, news portal Adhadhu.com reported.

They held talks to strengthen military ties between the two countries and discussed the strengthening of military ties and the security and safety of the two countries, it said.

“The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of the Maldives, H E Wang Lixin called on Minister of Defence Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon @mgmaumoon today. Discussions were focused on future defence cooperation and issues of mutual security concerns,” the Ministry of Defence posted from its official X handle after the meeting.

Later, Wang responded by quoting that post as she said: “Very pleased to meet with H E Minister @mgmaumoon, discussing further promoting exchanges and cooperation in the defence area.” After Maldives and China signed a defence agreement on March 4, President Mohamed Muizzu, who is perceived to be pro-China, announced that Beijing would supply military equipment and train soldiers under the agreement but offered no details, the portal said.

Two days later, Muizzu announced that the Maldives would get free “non-lethal” military equipment and training from China's military under the agreement and underlined that it would further strengthen the Indian Ocean island nation's independence and autonomy.

The March agreement was the first time the Maldives had signed a deal with China for military cooperation of this level. Previously, China had been exclusively known for its assistance towards the urban and economic development of the Maldives.

Muizzu’s administration has faced a lot of criticism as a high-tech Chinese research vessel that was denied entry to some countries, docked in Male' after spending a month near the border of the Maldives' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the portal added.

Soon after assuming charge as the President, Muizzu forced India to withdraw its military personnel manning three aviation platforms in the Maldives. Under a bilateral agreement, India has now sent civilians to the Maldives to operate two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft gifted by the country.

The Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in its initiatives like 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' of the government.