Maldives' CGS Huravee, gifted by India, goes to Mumbai for refit

Male, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian Naval Ship Talwar has escorted Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard Ship Huravee to Mumbai for a scheduled refit at a cost of USD 4 million to be borne by India.

Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Huravee's refit in India was announced during the state visit of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to India from October 6-10 and reflects deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation between our two countries, a statement from the Indian High Commission here said.

“The refit, which is first since the ship was handed over to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in May 2023, will involve routine maintenance work as well as upgrades to extend the ship's operational life and enhance its capabilities,” it said.

The refit of CGS Huravee would be undertaken at an approximate cost of over USD 4 million, which would be borne by the government of India, it added.

The CGS Huravee was escorted during her transit passage from Male to Mumbai India by Indian Naval Ship Talwar reached the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on Wednesday.

“RAdm Ankur Sharma, Admiral Superintendent ND(Mbi), received the ship and interacted with Lt Col Ahmed Siyam, Commanding Officer Huravee. The maiden refit of the #Maldivian ship at ND (Mbi) signifies strong diplomatic and military cooperation between the two countries,” said a post on X by the Western Naval Command.

INS Talwar and CGS Huravee left the Male port on November 10.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision SAGAR i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region.

“India is committed to capacity building and capability enhancement of Maldives,” the High Commission statement said.

Though the Maldivian president attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi in June, the October 6-10 visit was his first bilateral visit to India and sought to reset ties.

Relations between India and the Maldives had come under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November last year after winning the presidential election on the “India out” campaign.

Within hours of his swearing-in, Muizzu asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation and the personnel were withdrawn at a mutually agreeable time by May 2023. PTI NPK NPK NPK