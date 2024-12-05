Maldives' envoy pays farewell call to President Muizzu

Male, Dec 5 (PTI) Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu on Thursday said High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar's tenure coincided with a pivotal phase in the bilateral relations as the duo discussed the potential for expanding avenues of cooperation in the future.

Mahawar paid a farewell call when President Muizzu expressed his appreciation for the High Commissioner’s efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to a statement from the President's office on Thursday, the High Commissioner reaffirmed India’s support for the development of the Maldives and commended President Muizzu’s leadership and collaborative approach.

He further noted that this approach had helped address shared challenges and further strengthened the ties between the two countries.

Mahawar had assumed office as the Indian representative to the Maldives in November 2021.

A 1998 batch IFS, G Balasubramanian has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to the Maldives.

Muizzu observed that Mahawar's tenure coincided with a pivotal phase in Maldives-India relations, during which the friendship and bilateral cooperation between the nations experienced significant revitalisation, the statement said.

The President and the High Commissioner reflected on the President’s recent State visit to India in October, during which the two nations agreed on 'A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.' “This agreement laid the groundwork for elevating the existing development partnership. Both sides highlighted the progress being made through India’s generous commitments and assistance in implementing economic reforms and improving social welfare in the Maldives,” the President's office said.

Relations between India and the Maldives had come under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November last year after winning the presidential election on the “India out” campaign.

Within hours of his swearing-in, Muizzu asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation and the personnel were withdrawn at a mutually agreeable time by May 2023.

The two nations have, however, reset the relations since Muizzu's October State visit.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision SAGAR i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region. PTI NPK NPK NPK