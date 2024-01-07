Maldives government denounces derogatory remarks on social media against India

New Delhi: In an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Maldivian government acknowledges the presence of derogatory comments targeting foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals across various social media platforms. The government clarifies that these opinions are personal and do not represent the official stance of the Maldivian government.

Emphasizing the importance of the democratic and responsible exercise of freedom of expression, the Maldivian government condemns expressions that promote hatred and negativity, particularly those that may strain diplomatic relations between the Maldives and its international partners. The statement warns that authorities will not hesitate to take action against individuals making such derogatory remarks.

The government's response comes in the wake of criticism directed at two deputy ministers for their recent social media posts insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians, sparking significant public backlash on social media.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed strongly condemns these "appalling" social media posts and urges President Mohamed Muizzu to clarify that the comments do not reflect government policy.

The criticised ministers targeted Prime Minister Modi during his recent visit to India's Union Territory, Lakshadweep, with the intent to boost tourism.

The derogatory language used by Maldivian Minister Mariyam Shiuna and another minister's accusation against India triggered widespread condemnation.

Maldives' strained ties with India have become more evident since President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November 2023.

Muizzu, viewed as a pro-China politician, defeated his India-friendly predecessor and pledged to shift the country's foreign policy, including reducing a couple of dozen Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

President Muizzu's upcoming visit to China further underscores this shift, as he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 8. China has expressed its commitment to the long-standing friendship between the two nations, highlighting their mutual respect and support over the years.

The current developments mark a departure from the previous norm, where Maldivian leaders traditionally visited India before China, considering the proximity and extensive bilateral ties.

These geopolitical developments raise questions about the future trajectory of Maldives' international relations and its evolving dynamics with both India and China.