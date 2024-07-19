Maldives’ new airport being constructed with Indian assistance nearing completion

Male, Jul 19 (PTI) Maldives has said that almost 68 per cent of the Hanimadhoo International Airport, being built under Indian assistance, is now complete, a project that India said will have a transformative impact on the entire northern region of the archipelagic nation.

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced that 67.5 per cent of the construction on Hanimaadhoo International Airport – funded with an MVR 800 million Line of Credit by the Indian government – is complete and the project is progressing steadily.

“Awarded to India’s GMC in September, the airport expansion includes a 2.7-kilometre runway, a 1.3 million-passenger terminal, and a jet fuel storage facility. According to the Infrastructure Ministry, 97 per cent of the 2,400-meter runway and apron is now finished, with the completed section already in use. The entire project is expected to be completed by November,” news portal TruthMV.com said on Thursday.

Hanimaadhoo is about 290 km north of Male, the capital of the archipelago.

“Hanimadhoo International Airport, being built under Indian LoC assistance, will have a transformative impact on northern region of Maldives. Appreciate significant progress seen during site visit by @AmbMunu with Ministers of Infrastructure @muththo, & Civil Aviation @ameen3d,” the Indian High Commission said after the visit on Wednesday in a post on X.

It also attached a video showing the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives Munu Mahawar speaking about the project.

“This project will have a transformative impact on the entire northern region of Maldives. It will improve connectivity, it will boost tourism, it will also stimulate other economic activities. It will also bring the people of our two countries closer together,” Mahawar is seen saying in the video.

“Once this project is completed, it will be a shining symbol of the India-Maldives Development Partnership. It will also be yet another example of the capacity of the Indian companies to deliver major projects,” he said further and added, “We are reviewing the progress in the implementation of the project ... and we are quite satisfied the way the project is being implemented and the progress is visible for everyone to see.” Incidentally, Mahawar had accompanied External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the groundbreaking of this project in January 2023.

The Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure, Maldives, said in a post on X on Wednesday: “During this visit, the delegation received a briefing on the progress of ongoing works in various areas of the International Airport. Based on the latest developments, 67.5 per cent of the entire project is now complete.” Mahawar was accompanied by Maldives’ Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Dr Abdulla Muththalib, Minister of State for Construction and Infrastructure Ibrahim Thoaam Mohamed, and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen along with a technical team of the Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure and senior officials of the Indian High Commission for an official visit to the airport development site.

Earlier on Sunday, India and Maldives reiterated the “unwavering” commitment to fostering “continued close relations” and enhancing bilateral cooperation, as the two sides agreed to work together towards maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

High Commissioner Mahawar called on President Mohamed Muizzu at the President's Office and discussed avenues to further bolster ties between the two countries and spoke on various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

The meeting came close on the heels of Muizzu’s New Delhi visit last month to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his first visit to India after becoming the island nation’s president in November last year.

“India attaches high importance to further enhancing its special relationship with the Maldives,” the Indian High Commission had said in a post on X.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu had asked India to withdraw nearly 90 Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.