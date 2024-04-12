Maldives partners with China for maritime hub development

New Delhi: The Maldives government has inked a deal with China's CAMC Engineering for the creation of an integrated maritime hub in Laamu Atoll, marking a noteworthy step in the island nation's infrastructure development.

Advertisment

Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Dr Abdulla Muththalib sealed the agreement on behalf of the Maldives government, while CAMC Engineering's General Manager Lee Wei Wei represented the contractor.

The project, slated to be executed under six components, aims to transform the Laamu Atoll into a vibrant maritime hub. Among its key features, a state-of-the-art cruise terminal will provide services, integrating Maldives Customs and Maldives Immigration facilities to enhance guest experiences.

During the signing ceremony, Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) showcased plans for an eco-resort nestled between L. Gaadhoo and Fonadhoo, along with a super-yacht marina adhering to international standards.

Advertisment

This collaboration follows Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's inaugural visit to China in January 2024, underscoring efforts to strengthen bilateral ties amidst regional tensions and social media frictions with India.

President Muizzu's appeal for Chinese assistance in the multi-million-dollar Velana International Airport project, in addition, aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative's vision for comprehensive connectivity across land, sea, air, and digital domains.

However, concerns loom over the Maldives' evolving stance towards India, as evidenced by recent diplomatic manoeuvres favouring China and Turkey over India for official visits and decisions to discontinue joint agreements with India.

Advertisment

While India's renewal of essential exports to the Maldives signifies continued goodwill, geopolitical analysts closely monitor the implications of the Maldives-China partnership on regional dynamics.

Of particular interest is the Maldives' decision to refrain from extending the hydrographic survey agreement with the Indian Navy, coinciding with Beijing's deep-water exploration endeavours in the Southern Indian Ocean.

The impending withdrawal of Indian military personnel and strategic shifts in foreign policy underscores the complexities of regional geopolitics, with potential ramifications for Indian Ocean alliances.

As the Maldives navigates its evolving alliances, observers remain vigilant of unfolding developments, recognizing the pivotal role of the island nation in shaping regional dynamics and strategic partnerships.