Maldives' pro-China former president praises India for its assistance in foiling 1988 coup

Male, Nov 3 (PTI) Maldives' pro-China former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom on Monday praised India for its assistance in foiling a foreign mercenary-backed coup in 1988, saying the Victory Day serves as a lasting reminder of Delhi's support to Male in times of need.

The island nation celebrates November 3 as Victory Day for successfully foiling the armed attack of 1988 - the deadliest terror attack in the country's history - to oust the then Maldives President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Victory Day celebrates not just the bravery and sacrifices of Maldivian soldiers, but also serves as a lasting reminder of India's support to the Maldives in times of need, Yameen was quoted as saying by the Sun Online news portal.

Yameen’s remark praising India took many by surprise, as he had led the infamous ‘India Out’ campaign demanding India withdraw Indian military personnel, the report said.

Nineteen local Maldives nationals, including eight soldiers, were killed and scores injured in the foiled coup attempt in 1988.

Gayoom sought India’s help to avert the coup.

Following his request, the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi-led government rushed para commandos who arrived on the island both by air and sea within nine hours and crushed the coup.

The Indian Navy intercepted and caught mercenaries who tried to flee on a freighter and handed them over to the Maldives.

Yameen, a nephew of Gayoom, during his Presidency in 2013-18, tried to establish closer ties with China, disrupting Male’s closer ties with New Delhi.

After losing power to the pro-India Maldivian Democratic Party, Yameen was sentenced to 11 years in prison for corruption. He is currently under house detention after his protege, Muhammad Muizzu, was elected as President in 2023.

Muizzu, who also made 'India Out' the main plank of his electoral campaign, later softened his anti-India stance and allowed India’s Dornier aircraft and two helicopters donated by India to be run by Indian civilian staff.

Besides visiting India to forge close ties, Muizzu also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Guest of Honour for the Maldives Independence Day celebrations held in July this year, marking a complete turnaround in the ties.

The Maldives, which faced a major economic crisis, received significant funding and assistance from India.