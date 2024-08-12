Maldives transfers 28 islands to India

New Delhi: The Maldives on Monday handed over control of 28 islands to India, marking a significant diplomatic shift and a perceived victory for India in its regional rivalry with China.

The agreement was signed by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who had previously been seen as having an anti-India stance but has now described India as a valuable partner.

This development comes after a visit by India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, to the Maldives, where he highlighted the strong ties between the two nations.

The move is seen as a result of India's diplomatic efforts to counter China's influence in the region.

The handover includes water and sewerage projects in the islands, indicating a comprehensive partnership beyond just territorial control.

At the President's Office on Saturday, Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Zameer jointly inaugurated, in the presence of President Muizzu, India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted project of water and sewerage network in 28 islands of Maldives.

The Maldives expressed gratitude to India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support and assistance.