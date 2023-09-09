Maldives votes in the highly contested, highly stakes 2023 presidential election

New Delhi: While the G20 Summit in New Delhi commands global attention with over 45 Heads of States and International Organizations convening to discuss economic growth, Global South and security, in the nearby Maldives in the Indian Ocean, a pivotal and fiercely contested political battle unfolds today with the 2023 presidential election, carrying the potential for global implications.

The polls across Maldives polling stations opened their doors at 8:00 AM local time, in the Island Country and voters were observed queuing up as early as 7:00 AM at numerous polling stations in the capital city, Male.

282,395 eligible voters, including over 27,000 first-time participants, hold the power to shape the destiny of the Maldives in this election.

A notable aspect of this year's contest is the historic presence of eight presidential hopefuls vying for the top office, marking an unprecedented level of diversity in the race. Among these contenders, five hail from political parties, while the remaining three stand as independent candidates.

However, the focal point of the electoral battle revolves around the clash between ruling President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, seeking re-election on behalf of the dominant Maldives Democratic Party (MDP), and Male City mayor Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, who represents the opposition alliance of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC).

Additional contenders include Qasim Ibrahim, running under the Jumhooree Party (JP) banner, Colonel (Retired) Mohamed Nazim, representing the Maldives National Party (MNP), and Ilyas Labeel, advocating for The Democrats.

Voting booths will remain accessible to the electorate until 4:00 PM today. Following the closure of the polls, election officials will initiate the vote-counting process at 4:30 PM, as indicated by the Elections Commission of the Maldives. A network of 574 polling stations has been set up across the nation, and ballot boxes are strategically stationed in five foreign countries, comprising Sri Lanka, Malaysia, India, the United Kingdom, and Abu Dhabi.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih declared September 10 as a government holiday, enhancing accessibility for voters to rest and wait for results. Although Solih stands as the frontrunner, the prospect of securing an outright win without necessitating a second round of voting on September 27 remains uncertain. In the event of a runoff, Solih would confront a single opponent, presenting formidable challenges.

The international realpolitik context of this election carries significant implications. Despite its small size and tranquil reputation, the Maldives possesses a unique geopolitical position in the Indo-Pacific region. In an era marked by escalating global interests, multilateral powers such as the QUAD alliance, as well as individual nations like India, China, and the United States, having their presence in the Island Country, keenly observe the Maldives' political alignment and its potential role as a kingmaker in the evolving Indo-Pacific landscape.