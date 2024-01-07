Maldivian deputy ministers suspended over derogatory remarks about India and PM Modi

New Delhi: Three deputy ministers from the Maldivian Ministry have been suspended due to derogatory comments about India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi local Maldivian media reported.

The suspension follows social media comments involving a video posted by Modi from a beach in Lakshadweep. The video, intended to promote tourism, sparked controversy, drawing remarks from Maldivian ministers.

The suspended officials are identified as Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid.

Their comments led to public calls for their dismissal. The Maldivian Foreign Ministry stated that these remarks were personal views and did not represent the government's stance.

The incident has drawn criticism from Indian citizens, netizens and Bollywood celebrities, highlighting India's significant role as a top tourism market for the Maldives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives emphasized the need for responsible expression and condemned hate speech that could harm international relations.

They warned of actions against such derogatory statements. This controversy, particularly related to tweets about Modi and accusations against India's tourism strategy, follows strained India-Maldives relations since President Mohamed Muizzu's election in November 2023.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the remarks, urging President Muizzu to affirm that they do not reflect government policy. He stressed India's importance in Maldivian security and prosperity, calling for a reaffirmation of bilateral ties.

President Muizzu's administration, favouring closer ties with China, faces diplomatic challenges amidst these developments. The Maldives' increasing alignment with China, including a significant investment from Beijing, and decisions like withdrawing Indian troops and skipping a regional security meeting, have raised concerns about the new government's priorities and its impact on regional geopolitics.