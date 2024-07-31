Maldivian Prez Muizzu describes Wayanad landslides as 'unimaginable tragedy, conveys condolences

Male, Jul 31 (PTI) Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Wednesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to the landslides at Wayanad in Kerala, describing the devastation caused by the disaster as an "unimaginable tragedy".

At least 167 people have died and over 200 others injured in the massive landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad district a day ago, with the numbers expected to rise as rescuers unearth debris.

In a message sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muizzu offered condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of the Maldives.

He described the extensive loss of lives, livelihoods, and devastation caused by this disaster as an "unimaginable tragedy" and hoped that the search and rescue efforts at the site would be able to operate quickly and successfully.

He also wished fortitude to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and everyone affected, in overcoming the painful consequences of this unfortunate catastrophe.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region.