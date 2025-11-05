New York: New York’s newly-elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani quoted India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ address in his victory speech, projecting himself as the leader of “new age” who is fighting against political dynasty, oligarchy and authoritarianism in the Trump era.

"A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new,” Mamdani said, recalling the words of Nehru who delivered his famous speech on the eve of India’s independence.

Indian-origin Mamdani secured a thumping victory in the closely-watched election in which he defeated independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

With this, Mamdani, 34, not only managed to impress his Indian supporters but also ushered in a new era in progressive and New York City politics, which he has been promising his supporters.

Nehru, in his speech, said, “Freedom and power bring responsibility.” Though this was not quoted by Mamdani he knows that his victory has shouldered a big responsibility on him to lead and inspire generations, particularly the Indian-American community, expert who knows the matter said.

In his speech, Nehru said, “The achievement we celebrate today is but a step, an opening of opportunity, to the greater triumphs and achievements that await us.”

Mamdani said something on the same lines; he said, "Tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics."

Mamdani also threw a challenge to Trump.

"So Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: 'Turn the volume up,'" he said.

With Mamdani’s win, New York City and the US entered a new political and ideological era with the democratic socialist now at the helm of the citadel of capitalism.

Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda and moved to New York City with his family when he was 7. He became a naturalised US citizen only recently, in 2018.

Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

Mamdani attended Bronx High School of Science and received a Bachelor's Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College.

In high school, he co-founded his school’s first-ever cricket team, which went on to participate in the Public School Athletic League’s inaugural cricket season, his campaign profile.