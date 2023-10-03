Man allegedly kills his 4 minor children by throwing them into canal in Lahore

Lahore, Oct 3 (PTI) In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his four minor children by throwing them into the canal to hide his crime in Lahore city of Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The victims -- Sabir, Ayesha, Nabiha and Samia -- were aged between 5 and 11.

Muhammad Azeem, a resident of Kahna, a densely populated low-income area, filed a complaint with police on Monday that his four children had been kidnapped, police said.

Police after registering an FIR against unknown kidnappers launched investigation. "During the course of probe, the investigators suspected Azeem and grilled him. During interrogation, he disclosed that he threw his three minor daughter and a son into the canal. He said he committed the crime after a fight with his wife," the police said. The suspect staged the drama of kidnapping to get away with his crime, they said.

Police officer Muhammad Ali said that the suspect took his four children on a bike to the canal road and gave them burgers. While they were eating at the edge of the canal, he pushed them into it. "The suspect killed his children primarily to hide his immoral activity," the officer said.

Police and Rescue 1122 have launched efforts to recover the bodies from the Lahore canal.

A murder case has been registered against the suspect.