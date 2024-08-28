Man and woman arrested on charges of illegal kidney transplantation

Kathmandu, Aug 28 (PTI) At least two persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in an illegal human organ trading racket, police said on Wednesday.

Shankar Khatri, 37, from Lalitpur Metropolitan City, and Shanti Maya Ghalan, 42, from Bhimfedi Rural Municipality, in Nepal were arrested by a team of Anti Human Trafficking Bureau of Nepal Police for illegally trading human body parts, a Nepal Police statement said.

The duo was arrested based on a complaint registered by the victim who was illegally taken to Kolkata in India from Kathmandu and promised Nepali Rs 1 million as compensation against removing the kidney, it said.

The accused, who also forged the documents of the victim to fulfil legal formalities, forcefully removed the kidney of the victim without paying the promised amount, the police quoted the victim as saying.

The two have been taken into custody and put on judicial remand for nine days as per the order of the Kathmandu District Court, the police said.

The police said necessary legal action was being taken against the two according to the anti-human trafficking law.