Man armed with crossbow shot dead by UK police

London, Jan 30 (PTI) A man armed with a crossbow was shot dead by police in London on Tuesday after he was trying to force his way inside a home.

The Met Police said at approximately 4:55 am they received reports of a man attempting to force entry into a residential property in Bywater Place in the Southwark area.

The man, aged in his 30s, was armed with weapons, including a crossbow and was threatening to harm residents inside the address.

Local officers attended and attempted to communicate with the man. However, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly arrived at the scene.

The man had entered the property, and a police firearm was discharged. Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service immediately provided first aid, but unfortunately, the man died at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin. Two occupants received minor injuries during the incident. PTI HSR SCY SCY