Man arrested for alleged rape of three minor girls in Pakistan’s Punjab

Lahore, Feb 27 (PTI) A man has been arrested for the alleged rape of three minor girls in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Tariq, allegedly raped the three minor girls aged between four and seven, in Kasur district of Punjab, some 50 kilometres from Lahore.

Senior police officer Essa Sukhera said that the serial rapist assaulted three minor girls.

"A seven-year-old girl was found lying in a pool of blood in agricultural fields on September 21, 2025. A four-year-old girl was found in an abandoned plot on February 3. A six-year-old girl was found in a semi-conscious state in the fields on February 13. All three minor victims were recovered from locations approximately one to two kilometers away from their homes in Kasur," he said.

Sukhera further said the rapist would roam randomly to pick up minor girls before taking them to nearby deserted places with the intention of committing rape.

Regarding tracing the serial rapist, the police officer said that the father of one of the victims told police about the possible involvement of an unidentified individual who had visited his shop.

"Acting immediately, police had a major breakthrough after obtaining the mobile phone number of the prime suspect from a local shop where he had visited to transfer money before kidnapping the victim.

“The call data record (CDR) of the suspect’s mobile phone revealed his presence at all three locations from where the girls were kidnapped and assaulted," he said and added the DNA samples of the suspect matched with three rape incidents.

"During the investigation, serial rapist Tariq confessed to committing the crimes, saying that he had divorced his wife last year and was living alone," the officer said. PTI MZ GSP GSP GSP