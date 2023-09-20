Man arrested for assault in Ganesh Chaturthi incident in UK

London, Sep 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker, UK police said on Wednesday with reference to a social media video allegedly showing an altercation between an Indian-origin group of men and women and a police officer during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city of Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said the man was taken into custody on Monday evening and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue. It said the arrest was related to an “unplanned procession” following an “authorised religious festival celebration” which concluded earlier on Monday.

The police statement came in response to a social media post by a diaspora group of a Hindu priest allegedly being "pushed around" by a police officer during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession.

“Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations disrupted in Leicester. Hindu priest pushed around by Sgt Adam Ahmed of Leicestershire police,” tweeted Insight UK community group.

According to the police, its officers attempted to engage with the crowd to establish the details.

“We can confirm that a man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker on Belgrave Road, Leicester, on the 18th September,” a Leicestershire Police statement said.

“The man was taken to custody and was since released under investigation as enquiries continue. An authorised religious festival celebration had been successfully facilitated earlier in the evening. We understand an additional unplanned procession was then found to be underway on the street,” the statement noted.

“There are legal requirements surrounding processions and therefore officers attempted to engage with the crowd to establish the details of an organiser. This led to an incident, where the man was arrested and is now subject to investigation,” it added.

The police force said its officers continue to engage with the local community and those involved in any celebrations to ensure that everyone is able to celebrate safely.

“We actively encourage any organisers of events to inform the Council so that gatherings can be appropriately supported to ensure the safety of those involved and to ensure the proper flow of traffic in the area,” the statement concluded.

The city of Leicester was the scene of communal clashes a year ago, in September 2022, in the wake of an India-Pakistan cricket match. The unrest, which led to several arrests, is now the subject of an independent review set up by the UK government to establish the facts. PTI AK SCY SCY