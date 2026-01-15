Man arrested in Pak's Karachi for gold, jewellery theft at Hindu temple

Karachi, Jan 15 (PTI) Police on Thursday said they have arrested a man after valuable gold and other jewellery were stolen from a prominent Hindu temple in Pakistan's Karachi.

The theft was committed at the Lakshmi Narayanan temple in Nabi Baksh Dholi Khata area of old Karachi on Wednesday.

A senior police officer at the Nabi Baksh police station, in whose jurisdiction the theft took place, said the culprit was arrested within 18 hours with the help of CCTV footage and mobile location.

ASP Faiz Samoo said police have recovered gold and other jewellery and artifacts from the arrested person.

“He has confessed to also committing thefts at some other smaller temples in the city,” Samoo said.

The police got into action after the Pakistani Hindu Council, soon after the theft on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, lodged a complaint and took the matter up with higher authorities.

Mangal Das, a trustee of the temple, said there are at least three very revered and ancient temples in the Dholi Khata area.

“Faithfuls and worshippers keep on giving nidhi (money) and offerings at these temples, especially the Lakshmi Narayanan mandir, Hanuman and Mata mandirs,” he added.

Karachi, the capital city of the Sindh province, is home to a number of functioning old Hindu temples.