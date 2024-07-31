Man dies due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, 70 rescued

Kathmandu, Jul 31 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died in Kathmandu because of heavy rainfall since Tuesday night that left parts of the Nepalese capital city inundated.

Seventy people, including women and children, were rescued as the flooded Bishnumati and Bagmati rivers inundated residential areas on the riverside, including the Balkhu Fruits and Vegetable Market of Kathmandu, according to police.

The body of the man was found floating under a bridge in a slum area near Balkhu Vegetable Market on Wednesday morning, said police.

Around 700 cattle and chickens were also rescued as they were trapped due to the flood, police added.

Areas on the outskirts of Kathmandu, including Balkhu, Bafal, UN Park, Dhobikhola corridor, and Sundarighat were inundated due to the flooded rivers because of the incessant rainfall. PTI SBP GSP GSP