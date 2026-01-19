Man kills seven family members over domestic dispute in Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 19 (PTI) A man opened fire inside his home, killing seven persons, including his wife and two-month-old daughter, over domestic dispute in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The suspect has been arrested by police after the shooting.

The accused, identified as Farooq alias Faroqay, allegedly carried out the shooting following a domestic dispute, targeting relatives who were present in the house at the time. As a result of the firing, seven people lost their lives on the spot.

The deceased included the suspect's two brothers along with their wives, as well as the suspect's own wife and his two-month-old daughter.

The motive behind the incident is being described as domestic discord and long-standing family enmity.

Police have collected evidences from the site and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. PTI AYZ AMS